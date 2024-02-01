Jeep has announced its entry into the electric vehicle market with the reveal of its first electric SUV, the Wagoneer S. The SUV is expected to launch globally later this year and will compete with other premium electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model X, the Audi e-tron, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

READ MORE Top EVs with the longest range in India

Jeep Wagoneer S India availability

There is no confirmation on the India availability of the Wagoneer S. However, the Wagoneer S is not the only electric vehicle that Jeep is planning to launch in the near future. The company has also confirmed that it will introduce an electric version of the Compass in India in 2026. The Compass EV will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will offer a range of over 700km.

READ MORE India Prepares For Electric Vehicles: Check Out The Most Unique Launches From EV India Expo 2023

Jeep Wagoneer S specifications

The Wagoneer S is based on the STLA Large platform, which is a new modular architecture developed by Jeep’s parent company Stellantis for electric vehicles. The platform can support various battery sizes, electric motors, and drivetrain configurations, as well as hybrid powertrains.

The Wagoneer S will offer a range of features and technologies that aim to enhance the comfort, convenience, and performance of the SUV. The interior of the SUV will feature four touchscreens, a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a massage function for the front seats. The SUV will also have a power-assisted door, similar to the ones found in Rolls Royce models.

The exterior of the SUV will pay tribute to the classic Wagoneer SUV, with a large and muscular body, square wheel arches, and an illuminated seven-slat grille. The SUV will also have a full-width LED bar in the front and rear and a frunk for extra storage space.

The Wagoneer S will boast a powerful electric motor that will deliver 600hp and accelerate from 0 to 97kph in around 3.5 seconds. The SUV will also have a 4xe terrain management system that will allow the driver to choose from five drive modes: snow, sand, eco, sport, and auto.

Jeep has not disclosed the battery capacity or the range of the Wagoneer S, but it is likely to be in the same ballpark as its rivals, which offer around 400km to 500km of range on a single charge.