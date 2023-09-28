JawaYezdi Motorcycles has announced the launch of the Jawa 42 Dual Tone and the new Yezdi Roadster. These newly launched motorcycles have a classic design and embody neo-retro aesthetics. Both the motorcycles are offered four new colour options along with various enhancements. The new Java 42 Dual Tone is the reimagined version of Jawa 42 and gets new features such as a clear lens indicator, alloy wheels, dual-tone colourways and much more. Coming to the new Yezdi Roadster has got key changes in its ergonomics department such as revised rider foot pegs and a taller handlebar. In addition to this, the motorcycle has also received some design upgrades including a new knee recess, diamond-cut alloy wheels and more.

Jawa 42 Dual Tone, new Yezdi Roadster India price and availability

Jawa 42 Dual Tone and the new Yezdi Roadster are available in four new colour options. The Jawa 42 Dual Tone is available in Infinity Black DT, Starship Blue DT, Celestial Copper DT and Cosmic Rock DT, and the new Yezdi Roadster is available in Rush Hour Red, Forest Green, and Lunar White, and a solid theme – Shadow Grey.

Prices for the new Jawa 42 Dual Tone start at Rs 1,98,142, while the new Yezdi Roadster begins at Rs 2,08,829. Both motorcycles are available at dealerships alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster models. The Jawa 42 range now starts at Rs 1,89,142, and the Yezdi Roadster ranges from Rs 2,06,142 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Jawa 42 Dual Tone, new Yezdi Roadster specifications

The New Jawa 42 Dual Tone features clear lens indicators, short-hang fenders, a new dimpled fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Furthermore, the engine and exhaust components have been treated with a Raven texture finish and the seat has also been redesigned to give it a new sportier aesthetics.

The New Jawa 42 Dual Tone also features a redesigned bash plate, new handlebar mounted mirrors, and new handlebar grips. Coming to performance, this motorcycle is powered by a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 27.3PS and a maximum torque of 26.8Nm.

Coming to the new Yezdi Roadster, it gets revised rider foot pegs, a taller handlebar, new knee recess, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a Raven texture finish over the engine and exhaust. It also features new handlebar grips, handlebar-mounted mirrors and new exhausts.

Coming to performance, the Yezdi Roadster range is powered by the spirited 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 29.5PS and a maximum torque of 28.9Nm. It features dual-channel ABS and boasts a long 1440mm wheelbase.