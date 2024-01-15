Jawa has unveiled a new bike in the country dubbed Jawa 350. Jawa 350 succeeds the classic Jawa by offering a better engine and a slew of features. Some of the highlights of the bike include a round headlight, 18-inch front wheels, dual-channel ABS, and a 334cc single-cylinder engine. Let’s take a look at the details.

Jawa 350 India price and colors

Jawa 350 is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It has three color options – maroon, black, and new mystique orange.

The thrill that has forever run in your blood is now ready to run on the streets as well. A timeless combination of beauty, class and performance is all set to make an unforgettable return.

The bike directly competes with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350. The Classic 350 is priced slightly higher at Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bullet 350 starts from Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jawa 350 specifications and features

Jawa 350 replaces the classic Jawa by bringing a classic design. It features a round headlight and chrome tank. The bike has an 18-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. It has a telescopic front fork and dual rear shocks. Furthermore, it has dual disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. It weighs 194 kg and has a ground clearance of 178mm.

On the engine front, the classic-looking bike has an updated 331cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine can produce 22.5hp power at 7,000rpm and 28.1Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. The bike has a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

In other news about Jawa, the company launched the Jawa 42 Dual Tone and Yezdi Roadster sometime back priced at Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh. The former features a redesigned bash plate, new handlebar-mounted mirrors, and new handlebar grips. It has a 294.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27.3PS peak power and 26.8Nm torque.

The Yezdi Roadster, on the other hand, has a tall handlebar and diamond-cut alloy wheels. It has a 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine similar to the Jawa 350. It has dual-channel ABS and a 1440mm wheelbase. The Yezdi Roaster has more than 10 shades to choose from, including the chrome sin silver and dual tone crimson.