Hyundai i20 facelift in India: Hyundai Motors India today launched a facelift of its iconic i20 hatchback in India. The newly launched car is dubbed as the Hyundai i20 facelift and it comes with a host of new safety features including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point seat belt and seatbelt reminder for all seats to name a few. It also comes with a bunch of design changes compared to existing i20 models.

“Prioritising safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 delivers a resounding message with its standard features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark,” Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said on the occasion.

Hyundai i20 facelift India pricing and availability

The Hyundai i20 facelift is available in a total of eight colour variants, which includes Amazon Grey, Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof. The hatchback comes in both manual and automatic variants and it starts at Rs 6.99 lakhs and goes all the way up to Rs 11.01 lakhs. Here are details about its pricing:

The Hyundai i20 facelift Engine Transmission Trims Era Magna Sportz Asta Asta(O) 1.2 l Kappa Petrol MT Rs 6,99,490 Rs 7,69,900 Rs 8,32,900 Rs 9,28,900 Rs 9,97,900 IVT – – Rs 9,37,900 – Rs 11,01,000

Hyundai i20 facelift India features and specifications

The Hyundai i20 facelift features an upgraded LED headlamps along with Signature LED DRLs, and revamped front and rear bumpers. Additionally, it comes with 16-inch alloy wheels with an upgraded front grille. The car features dual-tone grey and black interiors that are complemented by ambient lighting, Bose’s seven-speaker-system, semi-leather seats, leather door armrests, and a leather wrapped D-Cut steering wheel.

The Hyundai i20 facelift has a 1.2l Kappa petrol engine with Manual Transmission and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) under-the-hood. Hyundai has also added new features such as Idle Stop & Go (ISG), which the company says boosts fuel efficiency and reduces environmental impact.

On the safety front, the Hyundai i20 facelift has six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (BD). It has a three-point seatbelt with seatbelt reminders for all seats along with other features such as rear parking camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function and Automatic headlamps.