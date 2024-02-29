Hyundai Creta N Line will officially launch in India on March 11. Ahead of that, the company has opened its upcoming SUV for booking across the country. The company today announced that interested buyers can book the Hyundai Creta N Line with an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai Signature Dealership across India or by clicking on Hyundai Motors India’s official India website.

Hyundai Creta N Line design

Ahead of the official launch, Hyundai Motors has revealed a number of key details about the Hyundai Creta N Line, especially in terms of the design. The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line features a WRC-inspired design. It features an N Line specific sporty front grille with N Line emblem and new front bumper design with red inserts. In addition to that it has a new rear design that includes a sporty twin tip exhaust and a sporty skid plate. It has a new N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profile and it is available in an exclusive Thunder blue colour with black roof. Hyundai say that ‘the rich colour tone stands as a symbol of sporty sophistication offering a perfect fusion of style and thrill on the roads’.

Apart from the body of the car, Hyundai has also added character to the wheels of its upcoming car. The company has revealed that the Hyundai Creta N Line features new 462 mm thick R18 alloy wheels with red front brake callipers and red inserts on the side.

Hyundai Creta N Line features

Hyundai said that its upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line comes with a total of 42 standard safety features including six air bags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC). It has over 70 advanced safety features. The car is also expected to be equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS, something that has become more of a standard now.

While Hyundai hasn’t confirmed the specifications yet, the car is expected to be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that will produce a power of 160bhp and a peak torque of 253Nm of torque.