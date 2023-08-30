Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid launch: Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, which is the most powerful version of its luxury SUV. It has replaced the pure-V8 Turbo GT from the top spot. The newly launched SUV comes with the same design elements as the updated Cayenne and it is now available for sale in international markets, with a choice of conventional and coupe body styles. It comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor, delivering a whopping 729hp of power and 950 Nm of torque. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 295kmph. The GT Package variant can do even better, clocking 0 to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds and hitting a top speed of 305kmph.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid price and availability

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the second of three hybrid models for the Cayenne that Porsche will introduce this year. The newly launched SUV is available for order now and it is expected to reach the dealers in the US in the second quarter of 2024. Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is priced at $1,46,900 (Rs 1,21,52,000 approximately) while the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe is priced at $151,400 (Rs 1,25,23,000 approximately).

READ MORE Google Photos hacks: How to enable Locked Folder feature on your phone

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid specifications

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid also boasts improved range and efficiency. It gets a larger 25.9kWh battery that can offer up to 82km of pure-electric driving range. The battery can be fully charged in less than 2.5 hours using an 11kW onboard charger, according to Porsche.

READ MORE Google Photos now lets you access locked photos on any device

The new model also comes with updated design and technology features, such as HD-Matrix Design LED headlights, larger air intakes, black air blades, a heated GT sports steering wheel, 18-way adjustable leather sports seats, Race-Tex-covered aluminium inlays, a new digital cockpit with variable display options, an optional passenger display, a redesigned centre console, and customisable drive modes.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is also equipped with advanced chassis and suspension systems, such as Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, adaptive air suspension, rear-axle steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. These systems enhance the handling and performance of the SUV, making it suitable for both on-road and off-road driving.