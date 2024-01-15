Mahindra on Monday unveiled the all-new 2024 Mahindra XUV700 in India. The new XUV700 gets a couple of interior changes and arrives in a new paint job. Some of the highlights of the new Tata Safari rival include the new Napoli black color, memory ORVMs, and captain seats. Let’s take a look at the price and top features of the SUV.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 India price and competition

The new Mahindra XUV700 is priced starting at Rs 13.99 lakh for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs 23.99 lakh. Here’s the price list of the SUV.

— MX variant – Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

— AX3 variant – Rs 16.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

— AX5 variant – Rs 17.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

— AX7 – Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom)

— AX7L – Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

These are just the starting prices of the SUV. Depending on the seater options – 6, 7, 5 – the price will increase.

The XUV700 comes in Napoli black color. This is an all-black SUV so even the grille and alloy wheels are painted in black. The shade here is matte-finished. The new XUV700 rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and MG Hector Plus.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 specs and features

The new Mahindra XUV700 in Napoli black comes in an all-matte finish. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. Both have different configurations. The petrol engine produces 200PS power and 280Nm of torque.

The base diesel engine, on the other hand, has 155PS power and 260Nm torque. The top diesel engine can produce 185PS power and up to 450Nm of torque. The SUV is being offered in both automatic as well as manual transmissions. Both types have a six-speed gearbox. There’s an optional all-wheel drive system available.

Apart from this, the other key features of the SUV include ADAS, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera for parking, smart air filter tech, 360-degree view, and 3D audio via up to 12 Sony speakers. Additionally, there’s wireless charging support and electric smart door handles. These features vary depending on the variant you choose.

The SUV also has 7 airbags and electronic stability program (ESP) support. The vehicle has the Adrenox-connected car system and a built-in Alexa voice assistant. Moreover, it comes with Driver Drowsiness detection and several drive modes. The SUV also has memory ORVMs and captain seats.