2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160, N150: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched the all-new Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. The new pulsar models get a digital display replacing the traditional instrument cluster. The digital screen shows a lot more data, helping riders to be more informed about their ride. The bikes also get Bluetooth connectivity via the Ride Connect app. Let’s take a look at the India price and features of the bikes.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160, N150 India price

The new Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh ex-showroom and comes in three color options, namely, Black, Red, and Blue. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh and comes in Black and White shades.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160, N150 features

The design of the new bikes remains the same as the preceding models. The major change is the updated instrument cluster. Bajaj Auto is trying to catch up with the trends by offering a digital display on the bikes. The digital dashboard shows plenty of information about the bike.

With the digital dashboard, riders can see the speed of the bike, fuel tank details, and even the average mileage. Furthermore, users can connect their smartphones with the new dash allowing them to receive call notifications.

This will work with Bluetooth connectivity. Users will also have to use the Ride Connect app. Owing to this connectivity feature, users can accept and reject calls. They can even see notification alerts, battery level, and phone signal strength.

Apart from this, most specs of the vehicle remain unchanged. Coming to the powertrain, the Pulsar N160 packs a 164.82cc DTS-i engine that generates 15.8 bhp power and 14.65 Nm torque. It is expected to offer a mileage of 45 kmpl.

As far as the Pulsar N150 is concerned, it packs a 149.68cc engine. Its engine generates 14.3 bhp power and 13.5 Nm torque. It has a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes have a telescopic fort at the front and a monoshock at the back.

The new bikes go against the likes of Apache 160 models, Yamaha FZ lineup, Hero’s Xtreme 160R 4V, Suzuki’s Gixxer 150, and others. With a digital display, buyers might go with the new Pulsar models as many find it useful owing to the amount of data it shows.