Last month, Bajaj unveiled the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160 in India. The newly updated bikes come with a digital display and have Bluetooth connectivity. They are powered by 149.68cc and 164.82cc engines, respectively. Now, the company has revealed the Indian price of the bikes. Let’s take a look at the details.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 India price and availability

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150 is priced starting at Rs 1.18 lakh and goes up to 1.24 lakh, depending on the variants. The Pulsar N160 is priced at Rs 1.31 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh for the two variants. The prices mentioned here are ex-showroom prices, the on-road price will differ depending on the region you live in.

READ MORE Upcoming Bikes in India in 2022

The N150 has three colour options – Black, Red, and Blue. The N160, on the other hand, has Black and White shades. Both bikes can now be purchased at dealer stores.

Apache 160 models, Yamaha FZ lineup, Hero’s Xtreme 160R 4V, and Suzuki’s Gixxer 150 are some of the rivals of the new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 and N150.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N150, N160 features

The major change in the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 and N150 is the updated instrument cluster. Bajaj Auto is trying to catch up with the trends by offering a digital display on the bikes. The new models get a digital display replacing the traditional instrument cluster.

The digital dashboard shows more information such as the speed of the bike, fuel tank details, and even the average mileage. Furthermore, users can connect their smartphones with the new dash allowing them to receive call notifications.

The mobile-to-digital dashboard connection will be possible via Bluetooth connectivity. Users will also have to download and use the Ride Connect app. With this, users can accept and reject calls directly on the digital dashboard. They can even see notification alerts, battery level, and phone signal strength.

Apart from this, the design of the new bikes remains the same as the older models. The Pulsar N160 packs a 164.82cc DTS-i engine that produces 15.8 bhp power and 14.65 Nm torque. It is expected to offer a mileage of 45 kmpl.

The Pulsar N150, on the other hand, is powered by a 149.68cc engine. The engine generates 14.3 bhp power and 13.5 Nm torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Both bikes have a telescopic fort at the front and a monoshock at the rear.