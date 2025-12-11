Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most talked-about topics in 2025, transforming technological innovation and is widely used in chatbots, healthcare, entertainment, and automated tools. However, many times, this advanced technology can pose a serious threat or can be misused. One of the best examples of a threat related to artificial intelligence was demonstrated in a shocking experiment by a YouTuber, wherein he explained and showcased how AI safety protocols can be bypassed and put human users at risk.

Robot Shot Man in His Chest

In a viral video, a man is seen experimenting with a ChatGPT-powered robot named Max which was initially designed with strict safety measures and features to prevent harm. Nevertheless, the YouTuber is opting for a clever prompting and demonstrated that even safety measures could be circumvented. This experiment started widespread discussion about AI protocols and their safety.

The Experiment

In a shocking video, the YouTuber is seen handing over a high-velocity BB gun to a robot named Max and attempting to get the robot to shoot him. Initially, the video showcased that Max refused to shoot the YouTuber, citing safety features and the inability to cause harm. It is seen in the video that the robot repeatedly refused to shoot the man and told him that it could not perform dangerous actions, even when the YouTuber framed the request hypothetically.

However, the YouTuber asked the robot to do a role-play as a character who would want to shoot him in the chest and to disbelief the AI immediately complied. In the video, Max is seen aiming the gun at the man and shooting him in the chest, resulting in him experiencing visible pain. The video captured the terrifying moment, showing how easily role-playing prompts could override programmed safety measures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Trends (@digitaltrends)

How Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video

The video quickly went viral with many viewers in shock and distress with the robot’s compliance. Some viewers also joked about the robot’s ‘Terminator’ behavior, while others expressed serious concerns. The video reflects how AI devices could bypass safety measures and features and can pose serious threats in dangerous ways.

AI Safety and Ethics

The video reminds the fine line between AI risk and safety and how people could find loopholes in these protocols. It shows that even high-performing AI models like ChatGPT can be manipulated under certain circumstances and conditions.