Year-Ender 2025: 5 Top AI Image Trends That Hooked All Of Us With AI Tools

2025 had a lot of AI wow moments, but image generation took the limelight. It seems like 2025 has been a year of trends with some unique AI image trends. It began with ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities which made the Ghibli trend and later, the Google’s Gemini Nano Banana took over the internet with several image generation ideas. Also Read: AI Fake Movie Trailers Lead To Permanent YouTube Channel Ban
Here are the top 5 AI Image trends of 2025 that all of us hooked to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Nano Banana.
OpenAI’s GPT-4o image generation opened the doors for all the users and it gave birth to the Ghibli-style portraits, which encouraged everyone to turn their normal portraits into Ghibli-style photos. People began turning their regular selfies into soft, anime-style illustrations inspired by Studio Ghibli aesthetics.
After ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI entered the scene and sparked its own viral wave. One of the biggest hits was the vintage saree trend. People started generating images of women in classic silk sarees, retro jewellery, and old-school hairstyles.
This trend hit on pure emotion. People started creating images where their current self stands beside their childhood version. AI stitched together memories and imagination, making visuals that felt deeply personal.
This was where AI visuals went full “product mode.” Using detailed prompts, users created commercial-style 3D figurines of themselves or fictional characters. The trend involved placing a realistic figure on a desk with a transparent acrylic base.
Couple’s AI studio photos became a huge hit! Couples used AI to generate professional-looking studio portraits without ever stepping into a studio.
