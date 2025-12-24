Year-Ender 2025: 5 Top AI Image Trends That Hooked All Of Us With AI Tools

Also Read: Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch: ALL Details Here

2025 had a lot of AI wow moments, but image generation took the limelight. It seems like 2025 has been a year of trends with some unique AI image trends. It began with ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities which made the Ghibli trend and later, the Google’s Gemini Nano Banana took over the internet with several image generation ideas. Also Read: AI Fake Movie Trailers Lead To Permanent YouTube Channel Ban

Here are the top 5 AI Image trends of 2025 that all of us hooked to AI tools such as ChatGPT and Nano Banana.

TOP AI Image Trends Of 2025

1. Ghibli Effect

OpenAI’s GPT-4o image generation opened the doors for all the users and it gave birth to the Ghibli-style portraits, which encouraged everyone to turn their normal portraits into Ghibli-style photos. People began turning their regular selfies into soft, anime-style illustrations inspired by Studio Ghibli aesthetics.

2. Nano Banana Vintage Saree Trend

After ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI entered the scene and sparked its own viral wave. One of the biggest hits was the vintage saree trend. People started generating images of women in classic silk sarees, retro jewellery, and old-school hairstyles.

3. Image With Your Childhood Self

This trend hit on pure emotion. People started creating images where their current self stands beside their childhood version. AI stitched together memories and imagination, making visuals that felt deeply personal.

4. 3D Figurine

This was where AI visuals went full “product mode.” Using detailed prompts, users created commercial-style 3D figurines of themselves or fictional characters. The trend involved placing a realistic figure on a desk with a transparent acrylic base.

5. Couple AI Studio Photos

Couple’s AI studio photos became a huge hit! Couples used AI to generate professional-looking studio portraits without ever stepping into a studio.

PROMPTS Here:

Vintage Figurine Prompt: “Create a realistic, commercial-style 3D figurine of the person shown. Place the figure on a computer desk, standing on a clear circular acrylic base with no text. On the iMac screen behind it, show the Blender 3D modelling interface of the same figure. Beside the screen, include a TAKARA-TOMY-style toy packaging box printed with the original character artwork. The figurine’s appearance should exactly match the illustration.”

Adult With Childhood Self Prompt: “Using the provided images of me as an adult and as a child, create a realistic photo where my adult self is sitting with my childhood self in a cozy playroom. We are having a small tea party together, interacting naturally, with warm lighting and a nostalgic, emotional tone.”

Black Saree Vintage Prompt: “Transform this person into a retro, vintage-style image with a bright yet grainy 1990s film look. She is wearing a black party-wear saree and standing against a deep, solid-colored wall. The lighting is warm and golden, similar to sunset, with strong shadows for contrast. The atmosphere feels romantic, slightly windy, and cinematic. Her expression is calm, moody, and subtly happy, with a thoughtful, introspective feel.”