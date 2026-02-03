OpenAI launches standalone Codex app for Mac users: Here’s what it does

Artificial Intelligence is becoming the center stage for the all the technological development and enhancements at current time. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Anthropic, Nvidia, and OpenAI are building AI infrastructure that can be useful not only for advancement, but also for common man. In this regard, OpneAI has launched a new standalone Codex app for Apple computers on Monday. The app is specifically built for developers who want to have a focused space to work their AI-powered coding tools. The tech giant says the new app will be easier to access and simpler to use for everyday tasks and development.

What Is the Codex App

OpenAI launched its Codex App on Monday for developers as a central hub. It is a new platform where developers will be able to manage multiple AI agents at the same time. These AI agents are built to manage their tasks by themselves such as writing code or handling long development jobs. The company says that the new Codex AI has a clean and simple interface, allowing developers to work without confusion.

How Developers Can Use AI Agents

Explaining how developers can use the Codex app, the tech giant said each AI agents in the app runs in separate thread. These threads are organized by project, so that any developer can clearly see what each agent is working on. Not only developers can review changes made by agents, but they can also collaborate with them, that too when tasks are still running. It means OpenAI constructed the app in such a way that multiple agents can work in parallel, saving time on larger projects.

Codex App Doesn’t Come with Limitations

One of the striking features of the app is that it doesn’t only perform writing ode. It includes built-in skills library, allowing agents to perform other tasks too. It can also execute image generation and can support development work, allowing it to be useful for a wider range of projects other than coding.

Importance of AI Coding tools

After the boom of artificial intelligence, AI coding assistance have become very popular, and hence, OpneAI says that more than one million developers have used Codex in the last month alone. To recall, Codex was first introduced last year and became widely available. This new app strengthens OpenAI’s position in the AI competition.

Availability

Normally, Cpdex can be accessed with ChatGPT subscription plans, including Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Edu plans. However, this will be the first time when OpenAI is allowing free users and users on the low-cost Go plan to access Codex. But the access of the app will be available for a limited time. This access works across all supported platforms, including the new Apple computer app.

Extra Benefits

OpenAI is also offering extra benefits for current Codex users, and hence, the tech giant has doubled rate limit across paid plans. This will allow developers to run more tasks without hitting limits.

