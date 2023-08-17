Opera browser for iPhone adds browser AI assistant, Aria

Web browser company Opera has announced that its AI assistant ‘Aria’ is now available for all users of the Opera browser for iOS. With the release on iOS, Opera now offers its AI assistant on Android, iOS, and desktop.

“We’re proud to announce that Aria, our new AI browser, is now available for all users of the Opera browser for iOS, which makes it accessible across all major platforms,” Opera said in a blog post.

According to the company, Aria offers generative AI services for free, enhanced by Opera’s Composer architecture that grants users access to real-time web results. Aria has already exceeded one million users, Opera said.

How to use Aria

To use Aria, users need to log into their Opera account and if they don’t have one, they can create an account from the app. Aria will then provide various intelligent insights and ideas, and responsive voice commands.

Opera on iOS, like other AI search companions, has a chatbot-like interface where users can ask questions and receive responses instead of searching the web for answers. The company said the AI experience within the Opera browser on iOS will be user-controlled, meaning the user will have control over whether they want AI to generate answers based on preferences or not. But Opera said opting in will allow Aria to offer intelligent insights, innovative ideas, and responsive voice commands.

The AI is accessible in the Opera iOS app via “more” menu (far right tab on the bottom navigation bar). If users want, they can ask their questions to Aria by tapping the microphone button instead of typing them.

In June, Opera had launched a newly redesigned web browser powered by artificial intelligence — Opera One. “Opera One is your familiar Opera browser, but it’s been given a major makeover. And we’re not just talking about a new coat of paint — we’ve re-imagined and rebuilt Opera from the ground up, paving the way for a new era in which AI isn’t just an add-on, but a core part of your browsing experience,” Opera said.

— Written with inputs from IANS