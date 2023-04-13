comscore
News

Opera now offers free VPN service in its iOS browser

Apps

Free Opera browser VPN is currently available in early access, however, the VPN's full rollout will be coming in the next few weeks.

operavpn

Web browser company Opera has announced the extension of its free VPN (Virtual Private Network) service to its browser for iOS.

With the latest addition, Opera has become the first web browser to offer a free, built-in VPN across all major platforms — Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and now iOS — so no matter what you’re using, we’ve got you covered,” Opera said in a blog post.

The service is currently available in early access, however, the VPN’s full rollout will be coming in the next few weeks, according to the company.

Moreover, Opera’s free VPN service does not require any subscription.

“You don’t need a subscription, you don’t have to log in, and there are no additional extensions. All you need to do is just to hit a switch in the main menu to browse in peace since the Opera browser makes sure that VPN traffic is encrypted and your IP address is private,” the company stated.

Further, the company said that it’s also a no-log service, which means it doesn’t collect any personal data or information related to users browsing history or originating network address.

Along with free VPN service for iOS, Opera announced two more updates for users that will make the browser even better.

First, a ‘Bookmarks’ feature, allowing users to better organise their life online; coupled with Speed Dial they’ll have immediate access to what matters most to them.

The second one includes a new ‘Live Scores’ feature which is set to land on the browser’s homepage.

A scoreboard will display the day’s matches — whether they are upcoming, in progress, or the final whistle has already gone.

Live Scores will help make sure that users are always on top of all the action, globally.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 13, 2023 7:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

After Oppo, Vivo may be forced to suspend sales in Germany

Opera now offers free VPN service in its iOS browser

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on April 17

Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds arrive in India: Check details

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2023: Top 5 products at the event

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option

Tech Updates/ launch

YouTube is giving Premium subscribers 1080p Premium playback option
Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram introduces new features to its creator marketplace, expands access to brand agencies
What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model