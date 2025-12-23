OpenAI Launches ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’: How Users Can Get Personalized AI Year-End Recaps and Share Their Highlights

After Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms, OpenAI is also taking the year-end reflection seriously and has rolled out a new feature called ‘Your Year with ChatGPT.’ This feature is launched to offer a personalized recap of your interaction with the AI chatbot over the past year. The feature is very much like what Spotify launched as ‘Wrapped.’ The feature provides insights and an engaging story-style snapshot of what you have searched or talked with ChatGPT. Additionally, it will cover unique highlights, usage habits, and recurring conversation themes from the user’s activity.

What Is ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’

OpenAI has rolled out a feature called ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’, visualizing how you interacted with the platform. The feature is currently available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The tech giant will eventually make it available to other parts of the world.

If you want to use this feature, then you need to have the latest version of the ChatGPT app with your chat history and memory intact and enabled. As soon as you activate this feature, you will witness a banner on your home screen. Further, the banner will allow you to access Stories like interface that offers you a chronological recap of your AI interactions.

‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ Features

The recap feature by OpenAI doesn’t just show numbers; It also provides playful insights into your usage patterns. Additionally, you can also review badges or titles and reflect on your activity.

Creative Debbuger

Other than this, one more feature that’s adding an enhancement to ‘Your Year with ChatGPT’ is the Creative Debugger. This feature is useful for those who often use ChatGPT for problem-solving questions, brainstorming, or mathematical equations.

Fun Rewards

Alongside these fun awards, the feature generates a short poem and an AI-created image inspired by the topics users engaged with most.

Here’s How You Can Share This Feature on Your Social Media

Not just recap feature, OpenAI has designed it to be highly shareable with an aim to encourage users to post highlights on their social media. This adds a fun element along with adding a touch of how AI is growing its interaction into daily routines.

Accessibility

The feature is widely available, however, it does have its limitations. Accounts under Education, Enterprise, or Team plans cannot access the yearly recap. If the banner doesn’t appear, then it clearly means that it is not available for the eligible users. Nevertheless, you can still give a prompt to ChatGPT and it will directly generate your year recap.