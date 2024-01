OpenAI launches GPT Store to allow paid users to buy custom GPTs

OpenAI has finally launched GPT Store where users on its premium plans can sell and share customised AI models based on the company’s large language models (LLMs). Since announcing the GPT Builder programme in November, OpenAI said that users have created more than 3 million GPTs. ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users can browse popular and trending GPTs on the new community leaderboard across categories such as DALL-E, writing, reasearch, education, programming, and lifestyle.

“We’re launching the GPT Store to help you find useful and popular custom versions of ChatGPT,” said the company.

To access the GPT Store, users must be subscribed to one of OpenAI’s premium ChatGPT plans — ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Enterprise or the newly launched ChatGPT Team.

The Sam Altman-run company also announced it will start a revenue-sharing programme with GPT creators in the first quarter of the year. ChatGPT Team is priced at $25 a month per user when billed annually or $30 for monthly billing. For developers and builders, the company will launch a GPT builder revenue programme sometime in the first quarter where a builder will be paid based on user engagement with their GPTs. More details on the programme will come out later, the company said.

ChatGPT Team is targeted toward teams with no more than 150 people and offers several features found in ChatGPT Enterprise, including access to GPT-4 and DALL-E 3 and the ability to create custom GPTs. The GPT Store was set to launch in November last year but got delayed amid the intense drama over OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s firing and rehiring.

Called GPTs, these AI models are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or home, and then share that creation with others. For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.

— Written with inputs from IANS