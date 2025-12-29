OpenAI is Hiring a New Head of Preparedness to Tackle AI Risks From Cybersecurity to Mental Health

With the increase of artificial intelligence at breakneck speed, the risks and concerns regarding it are also increasing. Many AI-specialized companies, such as Anthropic, Mistral AI, and the biggest giants, OpenAI, are coming up with several measures to control the risks and dangers of AI. In this regard, OpenAI has started looking for a new Head of Preparedness. This is a senior role, focusing on identifying and managing emerging AI threats.

OpenAI is looking for the Role of Preparedness

OpenAI is looking for a senior person to handle the role of its newest job profile called the Head of Preparedness. This position is designed by an AI giant to handle the internal framework within the company and track high-risk AI capabilities.

The role will include handling and understanding how AI models could cause serious harm if they are misused. In addition, the person in charge will also ensure that no AI features or models are released without proper safeguards.

The Head of Preparedness will take care of risks across various areas, including cybersecurity, vulnerabilities, and any misuse of biological information. Not only this, but the person will also take care of AI systems that can improve themselves without human intervention.

Potential AI Risks

To recall, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly acknowledged the real-world challenges posed by artificial intelligence in his previous interviews. Earlier, he mentioned how some AI models are skilled enough to identify serious security flaws, raising a serious risk of getting exploited by attackers.

Sam Altman said, “If you want to help the world figure out how to enable cybersecurity defenders with cutting edge capabilities while ensuring attackers can’t use them for harm, ideally by making all systems more secure, and similarly for how we release biological capabilities and even gain confidence in the safety of running systems that can self-improve, please consider applying.”

Mental Health Impact

OpenAI has been the centre of news when the company’s popular AI platform ChatGPT helped a teenager commit suicide. This raises concerns about AI’s impact on mental health. Generative AI chatbots are aggressively scrutinized for how they are interacting emotionally and are manipulating vulnerable users if used for extended periods.

OpenAI’s Preparedness Team

OpenAI originally formed its preparedness team in 2023 to study both immediate and long-term risks, ranging from online scams to extreme hypothetical scenarios. Nevertheless, the role witnessed a change of leadership over time. The position will offer $555,000 plus equity. Other than technical expertise, the role will also cover strategic thinking and ethical judgment. It will also cover the ability to handle and anticipate high risks before they escalate.