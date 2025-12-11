OnePlus Turns Off AI Writer Feature In Notes App After Inconsistent Behaviour

OnePlus has temporarily disabled the AI Writer tool inside its Notes app after users reported inconsistent behaviour while using the feature. The company confirmed the move through its community channels and said the issue will need more time to fix. Also Read: OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

User Reports Prompt Internal Review

Several users flagged problems with AI Writer over the past two days. Users reported that the feature was giving odd or inaccurate results while drafting text. Once the complaints started coming in, OnePlus began looking into what was causing the problem. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

The company said its AI system works through a mix of in-house software and large language models provided by third-party partners. The issue appears to be linked to this hybrid setup, but OnePlus hasn’t shared what exactly caused the problem. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

Feature Disabled Until Fix Is Ready

To avoid more users running into glitches, OnePlus has turned off the AI Writer feature for now. The company said the move is temporary and meant to keep the Notes app running smoothly while the team works on a fix.

In a follow-up note, OnePlus clarified that the behaviour users encountered was unintentional and does not reflect its product quality standards. The company added that turning it off is simply a precaution while the team works to correct the underlying problem.

No Timeline for Restoration Yet

The company also noted that user feedback helped them catch the issue quickly. OnePlus has confirmed that engineers are already working on the issue, but there’s no timeline yet for when AI Writer will be available again.

AI Writer was introduced to help users draft and edit text with the help of both on-device and cloud-based processing. The temporary removal may affect users who regularly depended on the tool for quick note creation or editing tasks.

Trending Now

OnePlus thanked users for their patience and said it will share an update when the feature is ready to be re-enabled.