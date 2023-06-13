comscore
Meta releases AI-powered music generator: Here's how it works

The company also released the code and models for open research, reproducibility, and the music community. MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of music.

  Published: June 13, 2023 3:33 PM IST

  • Meta MusicGen can be prompted by both text and melody.
  • Meta MusicGen is built on top of the EnCodec audio tokenizer.
  • Meta isn't the first to offer an AI-powered music generator tool.
Meta (formerly Facebook) has released its AI-powered music generator called ‘MusicGen’, which will turn text description and melody into audio. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

The company also released the code and models for open research, reproducibility, and the music community. Also Read - Got Instagram, Facebook accounts? Here’s how to you can get verified blue tick

“We present MusicGen: A simple and controllable music generation model. MusicGen can be prompted by both text and melody. We release code (MIT) and models (CC-BY NC) for open research, reproducibility, and for the music community,” tweeted Felix Kreuk, Research Engineer at Meta AI research. Also Read - Meta now lets you buy blue tick for your Facebook, Instagram profile in India

“MusicGen is built on top of the EnCodec audio tokenizer. Unlike prior work, MusicGen is a single-stage transformerLM which uses an efficient token interleaving patterns, hence eliminates the need for cascading several models (e.g., hierarchically or upsampling),” he added.

Moreover, the company said that MusicGen was trained on 20,000 hours of music, including 10,000 “high-quality” licenced music tracks and 3,90,000 instrument-only tracks from the ShutterStock and Pond5 stock media libraries.

However, Meta isn’t the first to offer an AI-powered music generator tool.

In May, Google released ‘MusicLM’ — a new experimental AI tool that can generate high-fidelity music in any genre given a text description.

The tool was first announced in January this year and is now available to the public.

The text-to-music AI tool is available in the AI Test Kitchen app on the web, Android or iOS.

–IANS
  Published Date: June 13, 2023 3:33 PM IST
