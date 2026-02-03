Grok Imagine 1.0 brings 10-second AI videos with audio support to take on OpenAI’s Sora

xAI has rolled out a new AI video generation model called Grok Imagine 1.0. The company says the update focuses on better video output, faster generation, and lower costs for users creating short videos. Details about the launch were shared by xAI on X, along with supporting documentation and reports from tech publications. Also Read: From Moltbot to Moltbook: The AI experiment making the internet uncomfortable

What Grok Imagine 1.0 can do

Grok Imagine 1.0 allows users to generate AI videos that are up to 10 seconds long at 720p resolution. Videos can be created using text prompts or static images, which the model then turns into short animated clips. The model also supports audio generation, automatically adding and syncing sound with the visuals. Also Read: ChatGPT is losing GPT-4o and other models as OpenAI shifts focus to GPT-5 models

xAI says the updated version improves motion handling and how objects interact within a scene, while keeping visuals consistent across frames. The company also claims improvements in latency and cost, making it more practical for repeated use and experimentation. As per xAI’s own figures, Grok Imagine has generated over a billion videos in the past month, indicating growing usage.

Grok Imagine API and editing tools

Alongside the model, xAI has launched the Grok Imagine API. This API is meant to handle both video generation and editing in a single workflow. Users can generate new clips or edit existing ones without switching tools.

Beyond video creation, the model also supports editing features. Users can add, remove, or replace objects within a video, change scenes using effects such as fog, sunlight, or sunset, and make colour or object-level adjustments. The system also allows character animation using user-provided performance data, restyling of existing footage, and converting sketches or line drawings into animated visuals.

The API supports different aspect ratios, including portrait and landscape formats, making it easier to prepare videos for social platforms.

Who it is meant for

xAI says Grok Imagine is aimed at a wide range of users. This includes content creators, educators, designers, marketing teams, and enterprises working on video workflows. It is also positioned as a tool for general users who want to turn ideas into short videos without traditional editing software.

How to access and use it

Grok Imagine 1.0 is available through xAI’s own platform and partner services. Developers can access it via xAI’s official APIs and SDKs, while non-technical users can try it through a hosted visual console.