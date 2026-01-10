Grok AI Image Tools On X Now Locked Behind Paywall After UK Pressure

X has started limiting image generation and editing on Grok AI, with most of these features now available only to paid users. The decision comes after complaints about the tool being misused to create explicit deepfake images, which triggered public backlash and caught the attention of UK regulators. Also Read: Elon Musk Takes A Swipe At Google After Confusing Search Result Goes Viral

What Has Changed on X

According to reports, most users can no longer generate or edit images using Grok directly on X unless they are subscribed to one of the platform’s paid plans. Users attempting to use these features are now prompted to sign up, while accounts with paid verification continue to have access. Also Read: Elon Musk Reveals Neuralink’s Push For Mass Production Of Brain Implants

Grok, which is backed by Elon Musk, had previously allowed users to make image edits with few visible restrictions. This included requests that could digitally alter photos in ways many found invasive and harmful. While Grok remains free for text-based interactions, image-related tools on X now appear to sit behind a paywall. Also Read: Google May Put AI Data Centres In Space, But Crowded Orbits Could Be A Problem

Why the Move Happened

The decision comes after widespread criticism over how Grok was being used to generate sexually explicit deepfake images, often targeting women. Several affected individuals told UK media outlets that such images left them feeling humiliated and exposed.

Reports from The Guardian and BBC suggest that regulatory pressure played a key role in the change. UK authorities are said to be closely watching how AI tools are being deployed on large platforms, especially when they can be misused to create unlawful content.

UK Regulators Step In

Under the UK’s Online Safety Act, Ofcom has the power to take action against platforms that fail to address harmful or illegal content. Regulators can impose fines or seek court orders to restrict how platforms operate. Government sources quoted by the BBC said authorities expect companies like X to take stronger action to prevent misuse of AI tools. Restricting image features to paid accounts, where user details and payment information are available, is being seen as a way to add some level of accountability.

Access Still Available Elsewhere

While image tools are now limited on X, reports suggest that non-paying users can still use similar features through Grok’s standalone app or website. This has raised questions about how effective the changes will be, since the tools are not fully blocked across all platforms.

For now, users trying to edit images through Grok on X are met with a notice stating that the feature is only available to subscribers. How long this setup remains in place, and whether further restrictions follow, remains to be seen as regulators continue to examine AI-generated content more closely.