Google’s generative AI based Search is getting new features: Here’s what’s new

Google at the time of its annual developers’ conference, Google IO 2023, announced that it is bringing the power of generative AI to Google Search. Shortly after the announcement, the company made Search Generative Experience or SGE as it is popularly called to select users in the US. More recently, the company brought, SGE to India. Now, the company has announced that it is rolling out new features to SGE or generative AI-based Search.

READ MORE Microsoft Paint now lets you co-create artwork with Gen AI

The company today announced that it has started rolling out the ‘About this result’ feature to the generative AI-based Search. This new feature will enable users to understand where the information that they are looking for is coming from. This feature will also give users helpful context, such as a description of how SGE generated the response, so they can understand more about the underlying technology.

READ MORE WhatsApp to soon let you create stickers using Gen AI

In addition to this, the company also announced that soon it will add a new feature called ‘About this result’ to the individual links that are included in SGE responses. This feature will enable users to understand more about the web pages that back up the information in AI-powered overviews.

These two features follow the release of another feature that makes it easier for users to see the web pages that back up the information in AI-powered overviews so that they can evaluate what they are finding on Search.

Generative AI-based Search comes to more users

Google also said that it is expanding the availability of the generative AI-based Search to more users. At the time of launch back in May 2023, the company had made generative AI-based Search available to users between 18 to 24 years of age. Now, it is making SGE available to teenagers between 13 and 17 years of age in the US. “Starting this week, teens ages 13-17 in the U.S. signed into a Google Account will be able to sign up for Search Labs to access select Labs experiences through the Google app or Chrome desktop. This includes access to SGE, which can help people find information faster and more naturally and explore topics of interest, as well as SGE while browsing web pages,” Google wrote.