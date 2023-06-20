Google unveiled a lot of AI-powered features and services at Google I/O last month. The event showcased many new AI experiments for Google Search, Workspace apps, Maps and many more.

The event also included a new AI notebook app called Project Tailwind. Google allowed people to join the waitlist of the program from day one and as per the note on the experiment’s website, the waitlist users will soon see the experiment in action.

Project Tailwind’s landing page now has a note on the top that says that the waitlisted users will soon have early access to the experiment and the company is also planning a new name for the project.

“Based on all of the excitement, we’ll be opening up early access to our waitlisted users soon. Keep an eye out for updates, including a new name!,” reads the note on Project Tailwind’s landing page.

What it is and how it works?

Project Tailwind is an AI notebook that can help users learn. It can answer their questions from the documents they give it. For instance, it can make summaries by looking at files in Google Drive. Project Tailwind depends on the quality of the information users share with it because it is made to create a private AI model. Google did not say revealed anything else about the project’s features.

The experiment is mainly for students, but it can help anyone who needs to synthesise information from different sources. For example, users can give the model study notes and can then ask it any questions, as long as the answers come from the documents themselves.

Users can try the smart note-taking experiment by signing up like Google’s other AI projects. They will join the waitlist first, but Google says it will start early access soon, so the wait may be short. However, users have to be in the United States to use the project.

meanwhile, Google has announced that it has added new capabilities to Search Generative Experience for shop and travel searches.

“With generative AI, we’re exploring new ways to take some of the work out of searching, helping you uncover useful insights and make sense of information. While this technology is still experimental, we’re continuing to incorporate feedback and fine-tune our generative AI experiences to introduce new and improved capabilities,” Google said in a blog post.

If users ask Google detailed questions about a place or destination in Search, an AI-powered snapshot will give information from the web, reviews, photos and business profile details.