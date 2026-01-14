Google Veo 3.1 Gets Vertical Video And High-Resolution Output: How To Try

Google has upgraded its Veo with the latest Veo 3.1 update, which brings some notable features, making AI-generated videos more usable for real-world creators, especially those building content for mobile and short-form platforms. As per the tech giant, the update focuses on three key areas: vertical video support, improvements to Ingredients to Video, and higher-resolution output. Together, these changes push Veo closer to being a practical tool, not just a demo. Also Read: 7 Fun Things You Can Do With Google Maps

Vertical Videos Are Finally Here

One of the most noticeable additions is native 9:16 vertical video output. Until now, creators often had to crop or reframe AI-generated videos to fit platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, or other mobile-first formats.

With Veo 3.1, vertical video is supported directly in the Ingredients to Video feature. That means full-screen portrait videos without losing quality or composition. If your content is meant for phones, this update removes a big limitation.

Ingredients to Video, which lets you generate videos using reference images, has also received several upgrades. Google says videos now feel more expressive, even with short prompts. Character consistency has improved, so the same person or subject can appear across multiple scenes without changing their look. Backgrounds and objects can also stay consistent, making it easier to tell a story rather than generate random clips.

You can now reuse textures, settings, and objects across scenes, and blend different visual elements more smoothly. For creators working on multi-shot videos, this is a big step forward.

Moreover, Veo 3.1 also introduces upscaling to 1080p and 4K. The 1080p option is designed for cleaner editing and online uploads, while 4K targets high-detail work meant for larger screens. This makes Veo more suitable for professional workflows, not just social media experiments.

Where You Can Try It

The updated Veo 3.1 is rolling out across Google’s ecosystem. Consumers can access it via the Gemini app, YouTube Shorts, and YouTube Create. For advanced and enterprise users, it’s also coming to Flow, Vertex AI, Google Vids, and the Gemini API. All videos generated with Veo continue to carry Google’s SynthID watermark, which helps verify whether a video was AI-generated.