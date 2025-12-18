comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • AI
  • Gemini 3 Flash Is Here: Google’s Fastest AI Model Yet?

Gemini 3 Flash Is Here: Google’s Fastest AI Model Yet?

Google has launched Gemini 3 Flash, a faster and more efficient AI model that delivers strong reasoning and coding performance at lower costs.

Edited By: Divya | Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 18, 2025, 11:41 AM (IST)

Gemini 3 Flash

photo icon Gemini 3 Flash comes at a lower cost

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook

Google has expanded its Gemini 3 family with the launch of Gemini 3 Flash, a new AI model which is saif to balance speed, reasoning, and cost. The model arrives about a month after Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Deep Think, and Google says this one is built for everyday use at scale. 

In simple terms, Gemini 3 Flash is meant to be quick, efficient, and more affordable, while still handling complex tasks better than older Gemini models.

What Makes Gemini 3 Flash Different?

The “Flash” name isn’t new for Google, but this version brings more than just low latency. Google claims Gemini 3 Flash can match or even outperform Gemini 3 Pro in certain areas, especially coding-related tasks, while also doing better than the entire Gemini 2.5 series.

Internally, Google says the model scored:

  • 90.4% on GPQA Diamond (reasoning and knowledge)
  • 33.7% on Humanity’s Last Exam (without tools)
  • 81.2% on MMMU Pro (multimodal understanding)
  • 78% on SWE-bench Verified (coding agents)

That makes it one of Google’s strongest “fast” models so far. One of the more interesting changes is how Gemini 3 Flash handles complex prompts. Google says the model can “think longer” when needed, but still uses around 30% fewer tokens on average compared to Gemini 2.5 Pro.

For users and developers, that translates to quicker responses and lower costs – especially for high-frequency tasks like coding, agents, or interactive apps.

Where you can use it right now

Gemini 3 Flash is rolling out widely, not just to developers. You can already access it via the Gemini app and the Gemini website. 

  • AI Mode in Google Search, where it’s becoming the default model
  • Google AI Studio, Gemini API, Gemini CLI, and the Antigravity agent platform
  • Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise for businesses
  • For regular users, Gemini 3 Flash replaces the older 2.5 Flash model, meaning most people get the upgrade automatically.

Google Gemini 3 Flash Price

In terms of cost, Gemini 3 Flash comes with:

Trending Now

  • $0.50 per million input tokens
  • $3 per million output tokens
  • Audio input remains at $1 per million tokens

It’s cheaper than Gemini 3 Pro, though slightly more expensive than Gemini 2.5 Pro.