Google Gemini can now write songs in seconds and it’s surprisingly good

Google has once again expanded Gemini’s capabilities, improving how users can interact with the AI platform. After improving text, image, video, and coding tools, the tech giant is now focusing on music. Reportedly, Gemini will now create songs directly within the app. Gemini’s new music-generation feature is powered by DeepMind’s latest Lyria 3 model. Google Lyria 3 model is an advanced AI music generation tool, allowing users to generate short music tracks with lyrics using simple prompts.

What is the Lyria 3 Model

Google’s Lyria 3 model creates advanced AI music that creates 30-second, high-fidelity music. In addition, it can also create fully produced songs and audio tracks. This includes lyrics, vocals, and instruments. Users just have to give simple text prompts and it will directly integrate into the Gemini app and YouTube’s Dream Track. It enables users to generate, refine, and iterate on music.

How Gemini’s AI Song Generator Works

The new music tool from Gemini’s DeepMind works with text, images, and videos. It only requires simple steps of describing the song you want, and Gemini will create a 30-second track along with written lyrics. Not only this, the system is also capable of generating cover art automatically. Notably, is a user uploads a photo or a video, Gemini’s new AI model will study the mood and produce music to match it.

What stand out is that Lyira 3 model improves the overall quality of music as compared to the earlier versions available. On top of that, the tracks will now include layered instruments along with clearer vocals. It is also equipped with better structure. What’s more, users can now adjust tempo, style, and vocal tone to customize the output they want to have.

Lyria 3 Model Brings Advanced Music Creation

The Lyria 3 model replaces the earlier limited version that was mainly about simple instruments clips. Peviously, music generation tools were restricted t experimental platforms and background audio features. But now, Gemini offers more complete songs along with vocals and lyrics and that as well inside the main app.

Dream Track Feature

Furthermore, Google is also expanding its Dream Track feature on YouTube. Before this, the tool was only available to selected creators in the United States. After the recent update, YouTube creators worldwide can access AI music generation feature.

Copyright Protection

Google has also kept in mind the issues regarding privacy, SynthID Watermark, and copyright issues. The songs that will be created by using Lyria 3 will include a hidden SynthID watermark on them. This watermark will help users to identify AI-generated tracks. Additionally, you can also upload a song into Gemini to check if it was created using AI or not.

Significantly, Google mentions that the system does not copy specific artists. If a user is mentioning artist name, then Gemini will not copy him or her, rather it will create music inspired by a similar style. Instead of copying a direct imitation, it will create its own original style that kind of inspired from the artists that you mentioned. Outputs are also checked against existing content to reduce infringement risks.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Rollout Timeline and Languages

The Lyria 3 tool and the music generation feature is only available to Gemini users who are aged 18 and above. The platform supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese.