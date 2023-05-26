From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

ChatGPT is all the rage nowadays. OpenAI, a Microsoft-backed company, has made ChatGPT accessible to customers through direct and indirect means. While you can access ChatGPT directly through its website and app, the generative AI service is available as part of several third-party services. Today, ChatGPT is integrated into the customer services of major airlines, hotels, mobile apps, and IT companies. Also Read - ChatGPT iOS app now available in India: How to install and use

With ChatGPT at the core of their software implementations, many companies are now embracing the AI chatbot and related tools to give an impetus to their productivity and consumer experience. AI tools in these services allow customers to ask more detailed and complex questions about the offerings they are accessing.

Companies using ChatGPT

Microsoft

ChatGPT is a product of OpenAI, a company funded by Microsoft. Because of that, Microsoft has the upper hand in terms of accessing ChatGPT services. Earlier this year, the company integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Called Bing AI, the ChatGPT-powered search engine is available via an app and as part of the Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft also recently announced Copilot, a tool that brings AI to the front and centre of Windows 11.

Snapchat

One of the most popular photo-sharing apps, Snapchat announced its own chatbot called My AI earlier this year. My AI is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Although My AI has been at the centre of many controversies related to misinformation, it is available to users to ask questions like how they can maintain their Streak. My AI is available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Air India

Once India’s public airline, Air India has become the first aviation company to integrate ChatGPT to offer a better customer experience. Now a Tata-owned airline, Air India reportedly uses the latest LLM GPT 4 to enhance customer-centric products on the website, such as FAQs, pilot briefings, and more.

Salesforce

The software giant recently announced its own ChatGPT-based AI tool called Einstein GPT. This tool helps create a generative AI for Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) offerings. Salesforce uses this tool to write emails, schedule meetings, compose auto-generated agent chat replies for customers, and provide customer insights, among other things.

Koo

Touted as the rival to Twitter, microblogging platform Koo has also integrated ChatGPT to help users compose and draft posts for better reach. This service, however, is available only to verified users and is expected to become available to more users.