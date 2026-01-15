Elon Musk’s Grok To Stop Creating Undressed Images Of Real People On X

After days of backlash across multiple countries, X has confirmed that its AI chatbot Grok will no longer be able to edit images of real people to show them in revealing clothing. The move follows growing concern over the spread of sexualised AI-generated images, including cases involving minors. Also Read: Google Gemini Gets Personal Intelligence To Offer More Personalised Answers: How It Works

What X Has Changed

X said it has put new technical safeguards in place to stop Grok from generating or editing images of real people in bikinis, underwear, or similar attire in regions where such content is illegal. According to the company, this restriction applies at the system level and is meant to prevent misuse of the image-editing feature.

The platform also clarified that image editing through Grok is now limited to paid users only, adding that this step would help with accountability. X said users who attempt to generate illegal content using Grok will face the same consequences as those who upload such content directly to the platform.

Why the Decision Came Now

The change comes after widespread criticism from governments, regulators, and researchers. In recent days, Grok was found responding to prompts that altered images of real people, sometimes placing them in sexually suggestive clothing without consent. The issue drew sharp reactions in the UK and the US, with authorities raising concerns about harassment, abuse, and child safety.

California’s Attorney General confirmed that the state was examining the spread of sexualised AI-generated images, while UK regulators also said they were looking into whether X had complied with local laws. Some countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, reportedly moved to ban Grok entirely after the controversy.

Musk Responds, Critics Push Back

Elon Musk said he was not aware of any fully nude images of minors being generated by Grok and maintained that the chatbot is designed to follow local laws. He added that Grok allows limited NSFW content only for fictional adult characters, depending on regional regulations.

However, researchers and policy experts argue that the bigger issue was not full nudity, but Grok’s willingness to alter images of real people, including minors, into revealing outfits. Critics have also questioned why it took X so long to step in, and how effectively the new safeguards will be enforced.

Questions Still Remain

While X says the new measures are now live, there is still uncertainty around enforcement. It is unclear how Grok will reliably determine whether an image features a real person, or how repeat violations will be handled.

For now, X says it is taking the issue seriously and will continue working with regulators and law enforcement where required.