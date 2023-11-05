Taking on Sam Altman-run OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Elon Musk on Sunday said that xAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok has current information in comparison to traditional GPT models.

The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant will be provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web.

Announcing Grok! Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask! Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don't use… — xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

“Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask,” said the xAI team.

Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak.

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems,” the team posted.

The company said that ‘Grok’ is still a very early beta product — “the best we could do with 2 months of training so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help”.

Musk replied that in Grok vs typical GPT, “Grok has current information, but other doesn’t”.

Musk’s posts came as OpenAI is set to organise its first developer conference on Monday.

Musk was a co-founder of OpenAI but left in 2018 over the company’s for-profit shift, and has called ChatGPT “WokeGPT.”

The billionaire launched xAI earlier this year. The team is headed up by Musk and includes team members that have worked at other big names in AI, including OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Google’s DeepMind.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to the website.

xAI is currently also hiring for two positions. It’s looking for an AI Tutor and a Technical Staff member.

xAI is different from Musk’s X Corp. He previously confirmed that both operate independently although maintain close collaboration with X app and Tesla, among other apps.

— With inputs from IANS