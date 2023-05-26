comscore
News

China's Baidu says will soon launch generative AI model to counter ChatGPT

AI

Baidu's upcoming generative AI chatbot Ernie 3.5 will take on the likes of OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard.

baiduai

Chinese search engine giant Baidu’s CEO Robin Li said on Friday that the company will “very soon” officially launch Ernie 3.5, a generative AI large-language model that will power Baidu’s ChatGPT-like app Ernie Bot and upgrade its search engine. Li made the announcement at the Zhongguancun Forum, one of China’s most well-known technology forums, around two months after Ernie Bot was first shown to the public to mixed reviews. Ernie 3.5 will take on the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard. Also Read - ChatGPT app for iOS now available in more countries

Since then, Ernie Bot and other products powered by the company’s generative AI large-language model have remained in trial mode, with a select number of companies and users invited to test the products and provide feedback. “We will reconstruct Baidu’s mobile ecosystem with a native AI approach, to revamp the user experience across products and services like Baidu Search, Baidu App, Baidu Wenku, and Baidu E-commerce. This endeavour will spark a three-fold revolution in human-machine interaction, content creation, and marketing & commerce,” Jackson He, Senior Corporate Vice President of Baidu and GM of Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG). Also Read - Google, European Union to create voluntary AI pact ahead of new regulations in Europe

The announcement by the Chinese behemoth comes days after the European Union decided to move ahead with its plan to bring the first set of rules to govern AI. The regulator is discussing how different governments can control AI and stop it from potentially becoming a concern for humanity. The countries that are a part of the European Union and the European Union have yet to start negotiations to iron out any differences. Since that would take some time, the European Commission and Google parent Alphabet have decided to voluntarily sign a pact that outlines rules against the use of AI. Also Read - Microsoft integrates Bing Search into OpenAI's ChatGPT

EU industry chief Thierry Breton and Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai met in Brussels to bring voluntary regulation till the time the EU comes up with its laws to govern AI technologies. “Sundar and I agreed that we cannot afford to wait until AI regulation actually becomes applicable, and to work together with all AI developers to already develop an AI pact on a voluntary basis ahead of the legal deadline,” Breton said in a statement.

Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition, who also met Pichai, underlined the need to act together. “We need the AI Act as soon as possible. But AI technology evolves at extreme speed. So we need voluntary agreement on universal rules for AI now,” she said in a tweet.

— Written with inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: May 26, 2023 11:55 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Twitter API Pro launched at $5000 for startups, here are its features

Nothing Phone 2 launch likely in July, Carl Pei teases details

YouTube to do away with Stories next month: Here are the alternatives

Thomson invests in a washing machine plant in India

Meta lays off top executives in India: Details here

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video