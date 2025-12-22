New ChatGPT Personality Settings Allow Users to Adjust Warmth, Enthusiasm, Emoji Use, and Response Style

OpenAI has rolled out an interesting update for its users and introduced new ways to interact with the AI. Users can now personalize their interactions with the ChatGPT. This new enhancement will allow ChatGPT to be warmer and more enthusiastic in its tone while talking to the user. This will have more human-like conversation experience. Additionally, the update also rolled out a long-awaited feature called pinned chats, email generation, and editing improvements, and updates to ChatGPT’s browser tool, Atlas.

Now Users Can Customize ChatGPT’s Personality

One of the most notable features of ChatGPT’s new updates is now users can fine-tune AI’s personality. There are several levels of warmth and enthusiasm that users can choose. It ranges from ‘more’, ‘less’, or ‘default.’ All these styles will tailor the bots’ response to their preferred conversational style.

Not only this, but the response from ChatGPT can also be customized such as how often it generates lists and how many emojis it uses. Nevertheless, you can still not completely remove the emojis. The update will make the interaction more engaging and personal from now onwards.

You can now adjust specific characteristics in ChatGPT, like warmth, enthusiasm, and emoji use. Now available in your "Personalization" settings. pic.twitter.com/7WSkOQVTKU — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 19, 2025

GPT-5.2 Delivering Enhanced Capabilities

OpenAI brings the update shortly after the GPT 5.2 series, which is designed to improve the overall professional knowledge work. GPT 5.2 offers better processing benchmarks and reduced hallucinations. Users can now get more reliable outputs for their complex tasks.

Mental Health and Safety Features

The tech giant is also focusing on and strengthening the mental health and teen safety on its platforms with its latest updates. To recall, the company introduced new under-18 user principles that will create age-appropriate interactions. In addition, there are guardrails too around sensitive topics like suicide, self harm, and more.

The company says that its GPT-5.2 has undergone rigorous internal testing for mental health safety, including stress tests for self-harm responses, to ensure safer usage. OpenAI is also developing an age verification system for young users to maintain compliance and protect vulnerable audiences.

Safety and Privacy

Although the fact that it is customizable to create the personality of ChatGPT might result in more pleasant conversations, specialists warn that the over-anthropomorphic AI usage may cause addiction or even increase mental health issues. OpenAI has acknowledged this personality issue and is still working on developing measures to strike a balance between being friendly and acting responsibly as AI.