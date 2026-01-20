ChatGPT Plus is FREE in India for one month: How to get it? Quick steps here

Also Read: Meet Qalb: The world’s largest Urdu AI model that takes on ChatGPT

OpenAI made the ChatGPT Go subscription free for all users earlier. And now, it is making the AI experience more diverse for everyone while announcing the free ChatGPT Plus subscription. Interestingly, it is even available in India along with the US. The other countries may also have the option to get the free Plus subscription; however, Techlusive is unable to confirm it at the time of writing.

How much will you save with this subscription? The Plus plan of ChatGPT costs Rs 1999 in India per month. However, the AI giant is offering it for absolutely free for the first month of subscription. However, you will have to pay after the first free month. But the question is – what will it offer to you?

ChatGPT Plus benefits

So, what exactly do you get during this free month? Quite a lot, actually. With ChatGPT Plus, you get priority access to OpenAI’s latest and most capable AI models. This means faster responses, fewer slowdowns during peak hours, and higher usage limits compared to the free tier. Another big addition is access to Sora-powered video generation. Plus subscribers also get expanded memory, which helps ChatGPT remember context better across longer conversations, making interactions feel more natural and less repetitive.

Developers and tech-savvy users will also appreciate access to Codex, OpenAI’s coding-focused tool. It helps with writing, debugging, and understanding code across multiple programming languages.

Who is eligible for the free trial?

The free one-month ChatGPT Plus trial is available to both existing users and those who have never subscribed before. Even users currently on a ChatGPT Go plan can upgrade to Plus. Also, OpenAI requires users to add payment details before activating the trial. This includes credit cards, UPI, or net banking options. If you forget to cancel before the month ends, the subscription will auto-renew, and you’ll be charged Rs 1,999 for the next cycle.