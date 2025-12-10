ChatGPT Now Lets Indian Users Pick From Eight Personality Presets: What Is It, How It Works

OpenAI has begun rolling out ChatGPT personalities to users in India, giving people the option to choose how the chatbot talks to them. Many users noticed a new pop-up on the ChatGPT web interface this week highlighting the feature. Personalities were available earlier in the year, but they’ve now been updated with the launch of the new GPT-5.1 model. Also Read: ChatGPT Is Getting Its Own App Store As OpenAI Invites Developers

The pop-up, titled "Try a new personality for ChatGPT," explains that users can adjust the tone and style of ChatGPT's responses. OpenAI also notes that this setting does not affect the chatbot's core capabilities and can be changed anytime from the Settings menu.

ChatGPT Personalities Now Live in India

With the rollout, Indian users can now pick from eight different personality presets. According to a Gadgets 360 report, these include Default, Professional, Friendly, Candid, Quirky, Efficient, Nerdy, and Cynical. Each preset changes how ChatGPT communicates, depending on whether users prefer concise answers, a casual tone, or more direct responses.

The feature removes the need for users to repeatedly explain their preferred tone through prompts. Since the personality choice is saved within ChatGPT, it remains active throughout long conversations and doesn’t reset when you start a new chat.

What Changed With GPT-5.1

Until recently, users had access to only five personality modes. With GPT-5.1, OpenAI has added three new presets – Professional, Candid, and Quirky – expanding the list to eight options in total. The company has also made small adjustments to the Default personality to improve response quality.

In addition, OpenAI renamed two existing modes. The “Listener” preset is now called Friendly, while “Robots” has been renamed Efficient. The Nerdy and Cynical presets remain unchanged from earlier versions.

OpenAI had previously faced criticism after removing certain older models from ChatGPT, and the introduction of personality presets is seen as a way to give users more control over their experience.

Separately, recent reports suggest that OpenAI could announce a new AI model, reportedly called GPT-5.2, as early as this week. If that happens, it could further refine existing personality modes or add new ones for users.