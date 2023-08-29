ChatGPT Enterprise has been announced as a business-focused edition of OpenAI’s AI-powered chat boot app. The newly launched business version of ChatGPT offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and more. OpenAI said that they will not train chatbots on user enterprises’ business data or conversations. In addition to this, ChatGPT Enterprise is also SOC 2 compliant, and all conversations are encrypted, as per the company. It also comes with an admin console, which lets users easily manage team members and offers single sign-on and usage insights.

“We believe AI can assist and elevate every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive. Today marks another step towards an AI assistant for work that helps with any task, is customized for your organization, and that protects your company data”. OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

Moreover, the newly launched business version of ChatGPT removes all caps on uses and is two times faster, as per the company’s claim. It comes with 32,000 contexts, which refers to the text the model considers before generating additional text. Models with large context windows are usually less likely to “forget” the content of recent conversations.

ChatGPT gives unlimited access to advanced data analysis known as Code interpreter, which allows users to easily analyse financial, market, scientific or any other data.

Microsoft recently launched Bing Chat Enterprise, which is Microsoft’s take on an enterprise-oriented chatbot service. ChatGPT Enterprise is on par with Bing Chat Enterprise, feature-wise.

OpenAI did not disclose the pricing of ChatGPT enterprise and said it would be dependent on the usage and use cases. “Businesses interested in ChatGPT Enterprise should get in contact with us. While we aren’t disclosing pricing, it’ll be dependent on each company’s usage and use cases,” Open AI wrote in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.

Meanwhile, CharGPT’s traffic dropped 9.7 percent while the average time spent on the web app went down by 8.5 percent globally from May to June, according to analytics company Similarweb. The dip can be attributed to the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app for iOS and Android and summer vacation of kids. Another reason can also be increased competition from similar platforms.