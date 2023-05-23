comscore
News

Bill Gates says top AI agent will replace search, shopping sites

AI

Speaking at AI Forward 2023, Bill Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running of generative AI chatbots.

billgates

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp’s co-founder, on Monday, said the technology race to win is the development of the top artificially intelligent agent, poised to disrupt search-engine, productivity and online shopping sites. Also Read - Google details a plan to use AI responsibly: Here’s what it says

“You’ll never go to a search site again,” he said. “You’ll never go to Amazon.” Also Read - Microsoft detects 156,000 business email compromise attempts daily

Speaking at AI Forward 2023, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and SV Angel, Gates said it would disappoint him if Microsoft were not in the running, though there was a 50% chance the top player to emerge will be a startup. Also Read - Meta is working on a new chip for AI: What meta plans to do with it

Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gates said Inflection AI, co-founded by entrepreneur Reid Hoffman, impressed him. Various industry players have worked on building a computer assistant, powered by AI, that consumers can command by speech or text to handle a range of tasks for them.

“Whoever wins the personal agent, that’s a big thing,” Gates said.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: May 23, 2023 9:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Bill Gates says top AI agent will replace search, shopping sites

Twitter: New bug is restoring deleted tweets and retweets

WhatsApp will now let you edit sent messages

Italy watchdog to review other AI systems after ChatGPT brief ban

Huawei Watch 4 claims to help blood sugar tracking much before Apple Watch

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which one is the best?

Fitbit smartwatches now help you manage stress better: Here's how

Everything about Realme GT Neo 3T deal during Flipkart sale

Related Topics

Latest Videos

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video
AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

AI's Newborn Auto-GPT: The Cutting-Edge AI Tool that Provides a Glimpse into the Future - Watch Video