Apple’s AI Pin may launch in 2027: Could this be the next big wearable?

Apple is planning to enter the wearable market with its new device called AI pin. As per report coming from The Information, the tech giant is focusing on bringing a new product that would be roughly the size of a slightly thicker AirTag. The upcoming AI pink could debut in early 2027 with some of the enhancements and power-packed features. As the name suggest, the brand will be focusing on AI as a major feature in the pin. Also, this could be the first time when Apple would be launching a standalone AI wearable. If AI Pin is launched, then this might position Apple competing with other AI companies.

Apple AI Pin Might Debut in 2027

Reportedly, the under develop AI Pin is described as a thin and flat product. This is expected to have a circular disc with an aluminum and glass design body. The company might bring it with a single physical button on the edge along with charging interface on the back. This suggests that the AI Pin will resemble to the Apple Watch.

Camera

One of the unique and striking features of this Apple AI Pin would be two cameras, including a standard lens and a wide angle lens on the front. This will allow user to capture photos and videos of their surroundings.

Audio Output

Another major enhancement could be audio front along with a built-in speaker. In addition, it is also expected to have three microphones to detect sound, handle voice commands, and support AI interactions.

Apple Wearable Segment

As compared to its competitors like Microsoft and Google, Apple has been slower in the AI race. To recall, the tech giant recently partnered with Google to integrate its Gemini AI model into Siri and Apple Intelligence. It means, the company is planning to revamp Siri, enhancing its conversational feature and smarter digital assistance.

Challenges Ahead

Building an AI pin is not without challenges and struggle. Companies such as Humane are still struggling to launch successful standalone AI wearables. The company got shut down after having a less sale of its Humane Pin, which was only 10,000 units per year. Apple too has to go through the same experience and face the similar hurdles in creating a device that offers balance size, functionality, and user experience.

Trending Now

While Apple Pin is reportedly in its early development, it might get canceled too if it doesn’t meet the standards.