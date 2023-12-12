AI is transformative, but must be transparent: PM Modi at GPAI summit

The Indian Government on Tuesday hosted the first day of the GPAI (Global Partnership of Artificial Intelligence) summit in New Delhi. The government considers AI to be the kinetic enabler for the digital economy of the country. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, inaugurated the event and shared his thoughts on AI.

He said that AI is surely transformative, but it’s up to us to make it as transparent as possible. He further said, that if we can make the data and algorithms of AI not just transparent and free from any bias, then it will be a good start.

Moreover, he emphasized the ethical usage of AI and encouraged the youth of India to explore AI capabilities and limitations.

“We have to work together to prepare a global framework for the ethical use of AI,” stated PM Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from this, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw said that AI will be a game changer for several sectors including healthcare, education, water resources, and agriculture.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also gave following statement about GPAI and AI.

“GPAI is a coming together of the nations that can work together to shape the future of AI to give a framework that enables the good of AI for all our people, while ensuring clear and accountable guardrails while ensuring that safety, trust and responsibility are put in place.”

Further, he stated that as a host country, “We ourselves have seen the power of tech in last nine years since our PM launched Digital India, and we have seen how technology has transformed the lives of our citizens.”

It is worth noting that this was just the first day of the GPAI summit held in New Delhi. The summit is organized for three days – December 12 to December 14. It will have several leaders and guests discussing everything AI and the risks associated with it.

GPAI was founded in 2020 and Canada was the first year to host it. Then, it was France in 2021, Japan in 2022, and now India is hosting the summit.

— Written with inputs from IANS