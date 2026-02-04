Artificial intelligence is already helping people write emails, plan schedules, summarise documents, and even generate videos. But what happens when AI needs something done in the physical world, something it simply cannot do on its own? That is exactly the gap a new platform called RentAHuman.ai is trying to fill.

Launched by crypto engineer Alexander Liteplo from UMA Protocol, the service introduces an unusual idea: letting AI agents hire humans to complete real-life tasks. Yes, the roles are slowly reversing.

What is RentAHuman.ai?

RentAHuman.ai is built as a marketplace where AI systems can find and “rent” humans for activities that require physical presence. The platform has already drawn attention soon after launch, reportedly seeing tens of thousands of sign-ups along with dozens of AI agents connected to the service.

From delivering packages and picking up groceries to driving someone somewhere or feeding a pet, the tasks are fairly practical. Some listings even include more personal requests like companionship or simply talking to someone.

How the platform works

To make this possible, developers must first integrate their AI agents using Model Context Protocol (MCP), a method that allows agents to connect with external platforms and data sources.

On the human side, the process is straightforward. People can create a profile, mention their skills, select languages, define a service radius, and set an hourly rate. Payments are handled through an Ethereum wallet, although the creator has clarified that the platform itself is not tied to any cryptocurrency.

Reportedly, hourly payouts range between roughly $50 and $69. Interestingly, the platform already features users from varied backgrounds, including startup executives and content creators, suggesting curiosity around the idea is spreading quickly.

There are a few concerns

Like many fast-rising AI projects, RentAHuman.ai has not been entirely free from issues. Reports suggest the website briefly faced technical glitches and even a vulnerability that allowed impersonation before being restored.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Security experts have repeatedly warned that tools built rapidly using AI-assisted coding, often called “vibe coding”, can carry hidden risks if not carefully tested. Still, the concept reflects a larger shift: AI is no longer just assisting humans; it is beginning to coordinate them.