YouTube TV multiview feature is about to get fully customisable to let you watch multiple content

YouTube for TV has been working on the multi-view feature for the past couple of years. Now, it seems like the video-streaming platform is finally ready to move beyond the limits that were holding it so far. At first, the feature started as a sports experience. The simple idea was to watch up to four live games at the same time without the need to flip multiple channels.

But later it turned into a flexible way to watch live TV. YouTube started testing it with the non-sports content too, including news and entertainment channels. Still, the choices were limited. After multiple experiences, YouTube says that a fully customisable multiview experience is on the way.

What’s changing with the new multiview

According to YouTube, the upcoming update will allow you to mix and match channels freely, instead of choosing from fixed layouts. Simply said, you'll be able to create your own multiview setup, whether that's sports, news, entertainment, or a combination of all three.

For households where everyone wants to watch something different, this could be a real upgrade. One person can keep an eye on a live match, another can follow breaking news, while someone else watches a reality show, all on the same screen!

How to use it? On supported devices, you can press down on your remote, select the multiview option, and then add up to three additional live channels. The upcoming update doesn’t change the basics, it just gives you more freedom in what you add. YouTube hasn’t shared an exact rollout date yet, only saying the feature is coming “soon.”

YouTube Update: What else is coming?

Alongside the multiview upgrade, YouTube TV has also hinted at new genre-based channel packs. These smaller bundles could let you pay only for the types of content you actually watch, such as sports, news, or family programming. Details like pricing and availability are still missing, but the direction is clear. YouTube TV wants to offer more control, both on-screen and on the bill.