YouTube expands Auto Dubbing to help creators reach a global audience, added 27 languages

YouTube is expanding its content for viewers around the world by bringing several major updates to the dubbing features. The tech giant is allowing users to discover content from different countries, that too without facing any language barriers. With the help of these features, global videos that are launched in several regional languages will start to feel more local. Nevertheless, creators can also take control of their content and find ways about how it can be presented.

Auto Dubbing Now Supports More Languages

The Auto Dubbing feature on YouTube now supports 127 different languages. The feature is available to all the creators and allows videos to reach audiences who speak different languages. The creators don’t need to set this feature via manual translation. As per Google, in December, millions of users watched auto dubbed videos daily. This suggest that viewers now growing interest in global content. The wider language support helps viewers explore creators from regions they may not have accessed before.

Expressive Speech

YouTube also improved the listening experience by introducing Expressive Speech. It is launched in 8 major languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and Indonesian. The feature will focus more on creator’s tone, emotion, and energy, rather than just translating words. This way the dubbed videos will sound more natural and and closer to the original video.

New Controls for Viewers

In addition, Google is also allowing viewers to have more control over how they watch dubbed content. The tech giant has launched Preferred Language settings on the app to let users choose whether they want to hear videos in a specific language or they want to stick to the original audio.

To recall, earlier the language selection depended mostly on watch history, After this update, you will be able to manually decide how you want content to play. The feature is useful for multilingual audiences.

Lip Sync Testing

To make dubbed videos more seamless for viewers, YouTube is also testing a lip sync feature on the app. The technology is built to adjust the speaker’s lip movement to better match the translated audio. YouTube’s main aim to bring this feature is to reduce the gap between the original video and the dubbed version. This makes the experience more smoother for users.

Auto Dubbing Updates

Creators are getting useful improvements with a new smart filtering system that can detect videos that should not be dubbed. The video that doesn’t need to be dubbed belong to certain categories such as music-only content or silent vlogs. This will help you to maintain the original intent of the video.

Additionally, the tech giant has also clarified that the audio dubbing does not negatively affect video discovery, and hence, it will help videos to reach new audiences in other languages. Furthermore, YouTube will allow creators to remain in full control and can upload their own dubbed version. On top of that, they can also turn off auto dubbing completely if they prefer.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source