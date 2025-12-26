You Will Soon Be Able To Edit Your WhatsApp Status With Meta AI!

WhatsApp status updates may soon get a creative upgrade. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that brings Meta AI-powered editing tools directly into the status editor. The goal is simple: let users do more with their photos without leaving the app. Also Read: Ghosts Of WhatsApp! How GhostPairing Hijacks Accounts Without You Noticing: What Should You Do?

After first appearing on Android beta builds, the same functionality is now being spotted on iOS beta versions via TestFlight, hinting that WhatsApp wants to offer a consistent AI editing experience across platforms.

What’s changing in the status editor

As per the report by WABetaInfo, some beta users on iOS are seeing a redesigned image editing interface while creating photo-based status updates. Alongside the usual filters, WhatsApp is now adding AI-driven tools powered by Meta AI.

Instead of basic colour tweaks, users can apply AI styles, transform images, and even reimagine photos using prompts – all from within WhatsApp. This removes the need to jump between third-party editing apps before posting a status.

The new editor reportedly includes multiple AI-generated visual styles such as 3D, Comic Book, Anime, Painting, Kawaii, Clay, Felt, Classical, and Video Game themes. These aren’t simple overlays. The AI actually rebuilds the image in the selected style.

What’s interesting is the Redo option. If you don’t like how the image looks the first time, you can regenerate the same style again to get a different result, without starting over. WABetaInfo also notes that the style set on iOS appears slightly different from what’s currently being tested on Android, suggesting WhatsApp is still experimenting.

Beyond styles, the AI tools can add or remove objects, clean up unwanted elements, and adjust parts of an image while keeping the background visually consistent. Users can also describe a scene or mood using text prompts, and the AI will reshape the image accordingly. Another addition is image animation. Static photos can be turned into short animated visuals, adding subtle motion to make status updates more engaging.

WhatsApp Status Edit With Meta AI: Availability And Rollout

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available to some beta testers running WhatsApp beta for iOS via TestFlight. Interestingly, a limited number of users on the stable App Store version may also see it. The rollout is gradual and region-based, so not everyone will get access immediately.