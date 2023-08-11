X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it is making it easier for its creators to earn money from their posts. The company said that it is reducing the minimum number of impressions required for its ad revenue-sharing program from 15 million to 5 million in the last three months. In addition to this, it is also lowering the minimum withdrawal amount from $50 to $10. These changes are expected to benefit more users who want to monetise their content on X.

“Now, even more people can get paid to post! We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access,” X Support wrote in an X post.

Now, even more people can get paid to post! We've lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We've also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10. Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access. — Support (@Support) August 10, 2023

X’s owner, Elon Musk, added a condition to the new policy, saying that only impressions from verified accounts would count for the ad revenue-sharing program. He said that this was to prevent scammers from using bots to inflate their views.

“This essentially means that X Premium (fka Twitter Blue) is free for accounts that generate above 5M views. Note, only views from verified handles count, as scammers will otherwise use bots to spam views to infinity,” Elon Musk said in an X post.

However, X does not currently offer a way for users to check how many verified views their posts have received, which could make it difficult for them to track their earnings.

X launched its ad revenue-sharing program in July and opened it up to more countries later that month. X, earlier this month said that due to a surge in sign-ups, the scheduled payout for July 31 would be delayed.

“The volume of people signing up for revenue sharing has exceeded our expectations. We previously said that payments would occur the week of July 31st. We need a bit more time to review everything for the next payout and hope to get all eligible accounts paid as soon as possible,” the company said via its Ads Revenue Sharing page on Help Centre.

X also announced earlier this week that it would allow advertisers to choose the level of content moderation they want for their ads. The levels are “Relaxed”, “Standard”, and “Conservative”, and they can determine what kind of content can appear next to their ads. This is an expansion of X’s efforts to help marketers avoid placing their ads around inappropriate content.

The new sensitivity settings use machine learning to reduce the likelihood of ads appearing near content that violates X’s rules or does not match the brand’s preferences.