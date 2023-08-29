X back after a brief outage: Check all details

X, formerly known as Twitter, faced disruption in the United States today morning. Thousands of users reported problems with the social media platform that seem to have started around 7:06PM ET (4:36AM IST). The issue mainly affected the users who were trying to access the site from the website as opposed to the smartphone app. These users were greeted with a message that said, “Something went wrong. Try reloading”. However, reloading did work for most of the users. At one point, there were more than 18,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with X, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

READ MORE X rolls out new video features for Blue subscribers Check details

X has suffered from various technical problems since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022. Musk made a number of drastic changes, including laying off thousands of employees. Although what caused the outage this time is not clear, some experts, at that time, warned laying off staff in large numbers risked causing the site to experience outages.

READ MORE X's paid users can now post 2hr of 1080p videos and 3hr of 720p videos

In early July, Musk placed a rate limit on the platform blaming data scraping by new AI startups for his decision. The rate limit restricted paid users to view a maximum of 6000 posts a day and unverified users to 600 posts in a day. The limit was later increased to 10,000 for Verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new, unverified accounts and it is not a problem anymore.

X has also faced competition from Meta’s Threads, which has more than 150 million downloads. To retain users on the platform, Musk announced an ads revenue sharing program for its users. X introduced its ads revenue sharing on July 29 for qualified creators across the globe. This program lets X Blue users earn money from ads served on their posts and profiles, and enables content creators to interact with their followers while being rewarded for their work.

However, X’s ads revenue has also declined 50 percent since Elon Musk took over. Musk recently appointed Linda Yaccarino as CEO to bring back advertisers but how it worked out remains to be seen.