Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will display profile information within users’ conversations under the contact name on Android.

Specifically, the profile info will be visible when the contact is offline, alternating with the last seen if it’s available, according to WABetaInfo.

“It’s worth noting that the initiative to enhance visibility of the profile info in conversations underscores WhatsApp’s responsiveness to user feedback and preferences,” the report noted.

Instead of navigating to the chat info screen, this new feature will allow users to quickly see the profile information within the chat.

In addition, it also improves visibility in case users have recently updated their profile info, ensuring that others in the conversation are promptly aware of any changes, the report mentioned.

The new feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app, the report added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing a new voice chat feature that will be a less disruptive method to connect with large groups on the platform. Voice chats allow you to instantly talk live with members of a group chat while still being able to message in the group. Now, once you start the voice chat, group members will receive a push notification to join instead of a call. There will also be an in-chat bubble they can tap to join.

Other than this, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on a mobile app that lets users link their email address to their account. As a result, instead of SMS, users can now use email verification to authenticate on WhatsApp.

The feature was previously available in a beta version of WhatsApp, and it is now available to everyone. Here’s how to link your email to WhatsApp.

To add an email address, tap on Your Profile page, then the Account menu, and finally Email Address. Enter your email and get it verified with a 6-digit code sent to your email. Once done, your email will be successfully linked to WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that email address is only for authentication. That said, to use WhatsApp users will still require a valid phone number.

—Written with inputs from IANS