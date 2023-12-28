WhatsApp's new feature lets you create username from web version

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to create a username from a web client. With this feature, users will soon be able to personalise their profiles and easily connect with others using a unique identifier, making it easier for them to find and connect with friends, family, and contacts on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.

Once you choose a username, you can easily connect with and message other users without the need for their phone number, which opens up more possibilities for interaction. It’s important to note that users have the option to change their username at any time, giving them more flexibility.

In addition, when users connect with others via their username, it won’t disclose their phone number. As this feature develops, it promises to provide a new degree of privacy to WhatsApp, providing users with an enhanced communication experience across both mobile and online platforms in the future. The feature to allow users to create a username is under development and it will be available in a future update of the web client, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, which will allow all participants in a video call to collectively listen to video and music audio when someone shares their screen. The feature, under development on both iOS and Android, will enhance multimedia collaboration by allowing users to listen to video and music audio simultaneously during a video conversation.

In related news, WhatsApp is also working on a revamped dark mode and interface for its Web version. The new interface will show tab icons on the left sidebar, much like how it is on the WhatsApp app for Windows 11. The dark mode on the Web version of WhatsApp will show darker black shades, in line with the design changes introduced to the app’s Android and iOS counterparts recently.

— Written with inputs from IANS