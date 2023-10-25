If you own an old Android phone and use WhatsApp on it, there’s bad news for you. WhatsApp has dropped support for Android 4.4 KitKat, as per WABetaInfo. This means those with old phones running on the said Android version will no longer be able to use the messaging app for sending and receiving messages.

No more ‘Good Morning’ messages or the casual ‘Hi’ and ‘Bye’. To send and receive them, you’d have to use WhatsApp on a new Android phone. Well, not the newest Android phone, you can also use WhatsApp on phones from 5 to 6 years back. WhatsApp is still supporting Android phones running Android version 5 or newer.

There are a small number of people still using WhatsApp on Android 4.4 Kitkit-based phones. So not many will be affected by this change. WhatsApp, unlike a few years back, is now getting way more updates almost every week. Some are in the beta stage while others do translate into the stable version.

Those with older Android phones may not be able to take advantage of these features, hence, doing away with older versions of Android could be a good decision. It will also allow the company to focus on features for the new-gen Android phones.

As for iOS side of things, there are no changes in the support list for iPhones. WhatsApp will continue to work on phones with iOS 12 or later.

In other news, WhatsApp recently introduced Passkey sign-ins on Android. The feature lets users sign in to their WhatsApp account without OTP or password. Instead, the feature relies on facial recognition or fingerprint on your phone. This ensures fewer chances of phishing attacks and faster sign-ins.

It has also released an update that now allows you to use two WhatsApp accounts on one device. And it’s not by using clone WhatsApp, but rather with an option that switches between two accounts on a single WhatsApp. This is similar to how Meta’s other apps work. Instagram and Facebook, both let users switch accounts directly from those apps. This is handy for those who keep personal and work WhatsApp separately.

WhatsApp is also testing other features on the beta version on Android and iOS. Recently, it was testing a feature that will improve user engagement on the platform. The feature will allow users to reply to status updates with their avatars.