WhatsApp has also introduced ‘status profile rings’ for new status updates. The new status profile ring will inform users about the status updates from their friends and family members. WhatsApp says that this ring will be present around a user’s contact’s profile picture whenever they share a status update. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out the ‘Text detection’ feature on iOS which allows users to extract text right out of an image. The company is rolling out this feature to everyone after installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS 23.5.77 update, reports WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp to release profile icons within group chats for Android

WhatsApp to allow users to extract text from images

When users open an image that contains text, they will see a new button that allows them to copy text from the image. For privacy reasons, this feature is not compatible with the view once images. Also Read - WhatsApp to roll out 'approve new participants' feature to beta testers

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a sticker maker tool on iOS, which allows users to convert images into stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out 'multi-selection' feature for messages on Windows beta

The report further adds, “As we explained in the article when the feature has been released to beta testers, this feature is only available on iOS 16 as WhatsApp uses iOS 16 APIs to detect text within images. In addition, this feature is not compatible with view once images for added privacy.”

Earlier this week, WhatsApp was widely rolling out the ‘voice status updates’ feature on iOS, with which users can record a voice note and share it through Status.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and users can also forward voice notes from their chats to status.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature called “approve new participants” in group settings for some beta testers on Android and iOS. With this feature, group administrators will be able to manage how the approval of new members works in their groups, according to WABetaInfo.

The report said that the feature could offer more control over who joins the group — by toggling the approve new participants option, group admins will now be able to approve or reject new participants when they join the group, even if they have used a group invite link.

–With inputs from IANS