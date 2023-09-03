Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings to beta testers on Android. With this multi-account feature, users will be able to add an additional account on the same device directly right within WhatsApp Settings, according to WABetaInfo. This feature, if implemented into the stable WhatsApp app, could turn out to be quite useful. The in-built ability to add a second account in the same app will render dual-app functionalities and third-party apps irrelevant

The report also mentioned a second feature, which is a redesigned settings interface. It will give users a more modern experience when navigating through the app’s various options. The report also noted that the update also includes a redesigned profile tab right within the chat list, making it easier for users to open the settings of the app. Moreover, this new feature will also allow users to manage their conversations from multiple accounts with a single app. In addition, it will keep conversations and notifications separate and enable users to switch between accounts on the same device without the need for different devices or parallel apps.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21: what's new? WhatsApp is widely rolling out a multi-account feature with a new interface for the app settings, and they are available to more beta testers starting today!https://t.co/AHC0v9zET5 pic.twitter.com/9nuIDvsQgR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 2, 2023

According to the report, the multi-account feature, along with a new interface for the app settings, is available to more beta testers who install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and it will roll out to even more people over the coming days. It is available to select testers on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 update. But if you cannot find it in your app, it probably is not available for your WhatsApp account.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week announced a new WhatsApp application for Mac users with a group calling feature that will connect with up to eight people on video calls and 32 people on audio calls. The company introduced a similar experience for Windows desktop users earlier this year. According to the company, the app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. They can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat and can view more of the chat history.

— Written with inputs from IANS