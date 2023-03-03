comscore WhatsApp testing split view interface for its Android tablet app
News

WhatsApp testing split view interface for its Android tablet app

Apps

The new split view feature is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store on your tablet.

WhatsApp (2)

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new “Split View” feature for tablets, which will allow users to see and use two different sections of the application side by side at the same time, on Android beta. The app on Android tablets would begin looking like its counterpart on iPad after the feature is rolled out to all users out of the beta channel. Also Read - Instagram hacks: How to unsend a message in Instagram chat

Usually, the chat view takes up the entire screen when users open a chat on the tablet version of the application, reports WABetaInfo. And then users have to go back to the chat list again if they want to open a different conversation. WhatsApp’s interface on the Android tablet has been exactly the same as that of the mobile app. Also Read - WhatsApp is introducing 'Report status updates' feature for Android

With the new feature, the chat list will always be visible when opening a chat. The split view will help users to manage and organise chats by quickly scrolling through the list of conversations without having the need to exit the current chat. The new feature is available after installing the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp bans 3 million accounts in India as country launches grievance panel

In other news, WhatsApp recently rolled out several new features for both Android and iOS users. While iOS users can now create custom stickers using any photo, Android users can report Status updates to the company for scrutiny. Both new features are currently in the beta version of the app, but it is likely that WhatsApp will release them into the stable channel, making them available for all users.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 3, 2023 3:04 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp testing split view interface for its Android tablet app

Primebook 4G students laptop, featured in Shark Tank, to go on Flipkart sale in March

Vi Introduces New Postpaid Rs 401 Plan: Check offers here

Blinkit might soon introduce home services in India, just like Urban Company

Apple iPhone 15 likely to feature USB Type-C, but with restrictions: Check details here

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video