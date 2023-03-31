WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

WhatsApp is rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta. According to a new report, beta testers can now edit photos, videos, and GIFs in the text editor. Also Read - WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations - Watch Video

Users, according to WABetaInfo, will also be able to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The text alignment can also be changed to the left, centre, or right, providing users with more control over formatting text within images, videos, and GIFs. Also Read - WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Beta users can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest. Some new fonts have also been released to beta testers, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow iOS users to edit messages

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called “audio chats”, which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

The new editor is a part of the beta testing, as mentioned before, which means it will not be available to all users right now. WhatsApp has not said when or if it plans to roll out this feature to everyone. WhatsApp is also simultaneously working on several other features, and they are similarly available to only beta testers right now. For instance, the chat app is working on an edit feature that will let users edit their messages after sending them. WhatsApp is also working on the audio chats feature on Android, allowing users to chat using just the audio notes, eliminating the need to send texts.

— Written with inputs from IANS