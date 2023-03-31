comscore WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users
News

WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

Apps

WhatsApp beta users on Android can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest.

whatsapp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new text editor experience to some beta testers on Android beta. According to a new report, beta testers can now edit photos, videos, and GIFs in the text editor. Also Read - WhatsApp Disappearing Messages To Get 15 New Durations - Watch Video

Users, according to WABetaInfo, will also be able to easily switch between different fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. The text alignment can also be changed to the left, centre, or right, providing users with more control over formatting text within images, videos, and GIFs. Also Read - WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Beta users can change the text background colour, making it simpler for them to differentiate important text from the rest. Some new fonts have also been released to beta testers, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze, the report said. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow iOS users to edit messages

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called “audio chats”, which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

The new editor is a part of the beta testing, as mentioned before, which means it will not be available to all users right now. WhatsApp has not said when or if it plans to roll out this feature to everyone. WhatsApp is also simultaneously working on several other features, and they are similarly available to only beta testers right now. For instance, the chat app is working on an edit feature that will let users edit their messages after sending them. WhatsApp is also working on the audio chats feature on Android, allowing users to chat using just the audio notes, eliminating the need to send texts.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 4:23 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

WhatsApp testing new text editor for Android users

Google Pixel 6a at Rs 27,499 on Flipkart is a deal not to miss

E3 2023 has been cancelled: Here s why

Google Drive gets Search chips: What it does, how to use it

Spotify testing card-style layout user profiles

Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

Zoom's New AI Tools Will Soon Summarize Your Meetings For You - Watch Video

Microsoft Teams Avatars Rolled Out For Public Preview - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

Tech Updates/ launch

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

Tech Updates/ launch

Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

Tech Updates/ launch

Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

Tech Updates/ launch

What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?